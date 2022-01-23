



468 SPAC II SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















22.01.2022 / 20:29







Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



468 SPAC II SE



9 Rue de Bitbourg



1273 Luxembourg



Luxemburg





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)





Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

26,250,000







