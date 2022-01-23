DGAP-NVR: 468 SPAC II SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


468 SPAC II SE

9 Rue de Bitbourg

1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure







  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

26,250,000














Language: English
Company: 468 SPAC II SE

9 Rue de Bitbourg

1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg





 
