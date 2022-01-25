DGAP-News: BVB-share: GSC Research confirms "buy" recommendation

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


BVB-share: GSC Research confirms "buy" recommendation








The GSC Research GmbH, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated January 24th, 2022 with an anew "buy" recommendation and a target price of 5.50 EUR.



For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.


Dortmund, January 24th, 2022



