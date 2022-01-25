



DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA





/ Key word(s): Research Update













BVB-share: GSC Research confirms "buy" recommendation

















24.01.2022 / 16:36









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The GSC Research GmbH, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated January 24th, 2022 with an anew "buy" recommendation and a target price of 5.50 EUR.



For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.





Dortmund, January 24th, 2022



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH







Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations Contact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations



24.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

