Die GSC Research GmbH, Düsseldorf, stuft die BVB-Aktie in ihrem aktuellen "Research Update"-Studie vom 24. Januar 2022 erneut mit einer "Kaufen" Empfehlung und einem Kursziel von 5,50 EUR ein.



Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter der Rubrik "Kapitalmarktbewertung" unter www.bvb.de/aktie.



Dortmund, den 24. Januar 2022



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH







Kontakt:



Dr. Robin Steden



Dr. Robin Steden

Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations

























