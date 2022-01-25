DGAP-News: BVB-Aktie: GSC Research bestätigt "Kaufen"-Empfehlung
2022. január 24., hétfő, 16:36
Die GSC Research GmbH, Düsseldorf, stuft die BVB-Aktie in ihrem aktuellen "Research Update"-Studie vom 24. Januar 2022 erneut mit einer "Kaufen" Empfehlung und einem Kursziel von 5,50 EUR ein.
Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter der Rubrik "Kapitalmarktbewertung" unter www.bvb.de/aktie.
Dortmund, den 24. Januar 2022
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Kontakt:
Dr. Robin Steden
Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-Mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1272195
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1272195 24.01.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]