Scherzer & Co. AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis des Geschäftsjahres 2021





24.01.2022





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Scherzer & Co. AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis des Geschäftsjahres 2021





Die Scherzer & Co. AG, Köln, hat das Geschäftsjahr 2021 mit einem Gewinn abgeschlossen. Nach den vorläufigen Zahlen, die noch u.a. dem Vorbehalt abweichender Bewertungsansätze und dem Vorbehalt der Abschlussprüfung unterliegen, wurde ein Ergebnis vor Zinsen und Steuern (EBIT) von 11,7 Mio. EUR und ein Ergebnis vor Steuern (EBT) von 11,7 Mio. EUR ermittelt.





Net Asset Value: Der Wert des Portfolios unter Berücksichtigung der Verbindlichkeiten (ohne Berücksichtigung der Nachbesserungsrechte und evtl. anfallender Steuern) je Scherzer-Aktie hat sich im Geschäftsjahr 2021 um 32,28% erhöht. Die Dividendenausschüttung wurde in die Wertentwicklung einbezogen.





Der Tageswert der Portfoliopositionen der Scherzer & Co. AG unter Berücksichtigung der Verbindlichkeiten der Gesellschaft beträgt zum 24.01.2022 3,66 EUR je Aktie. Auf Basis eines Kursniveaus von 3,14 EUR notiert die Scherzer & Co. AG damit etwa 14,21% unter dem Inventarwert vom 24.01.2022. Es wird darauf hingewiesen, dass der hier ermittelte Wert nicht auf geprüften Abschlusszahlen basiert. Nachbesserungsrechte und evtl. anfallende Steuern werden in der Portfoliobewertung nicht berücksichtigt.







Köln, 24. Januar 2022





Der Vorstand





Ansprechpartner für Rückfragen:



Dr. Georg Issels



Vorstandsmitglied der Scherzer & Co. AG,



Friesenstraße 50, 50670 Köln





Tel. (0221) 82032-15



Fax (0221) 82032-30



E-Mail: georg.issels@scherzer-ag.de



Internet: www.scherzer-ag.de

















