Corestate subsidiary HFS sells top residential portfolio to KGAL - largest real estate transaction in Leipzig in 2021

Premium new buildings with 22,900 m² in gross lettable area sold for a nine-digit figure



HFS generates double-digit IRR for German superannuation scheme



Financing, project development, asset management and market positioning from a single source



Frankfurt/Pfäffikon (CH), 25 January 2022 - The Corestate subsidiary HFS has sold a premium new residential construction portfolio with commercial space and a gross lettable area of 22,900 m² in Leipzig, Germany, to KGAL Investment Management GmbH"s KGAL Wohnen Core 3 institutional fund for a nine-digit figure. On account of its volume, the deal was the largest residential development transaction in Leipzig in 2021. HFS provided early-stage project development financing. In 2016, the project was acquired on behalf of a German superannuation scheme through a special AIF initiated by HFS. From the start of construction, HFS successfully managed and optimised the portfolio for the institutional client while overseeing the final development of the project. The company later positioned the project in the market and rented out all of the residential units in a short space of time.

Thanks to its fully integrated line of services with sustainable expertise in financing, project development, asset management and market positioning, HFS has succeeded in making full use of the investment potential and generating a double-digit IRR for our institutional client. The project in Leipzig reflects the Corestate Group"s mission of providing real estate investors on both the debt and equity sides with a full range of solutions that embodies high quality standards.

The portfolio consists of four newly constructed residential properties at attractive locations in Leipzig that feature a total of seven buildings built in line with the latest energy standards. The 227 residential units and 15 commercial units were completed between 2018 and 2020. Two of the four properties are located in the city"s central Zentrum-West and Zentrum-Ost districts, with an additional two in the popular Gohlis neighbourhood.

BNP Paribas Real Estate managed the transaction on behalf of the seller. The law offices of Bornheim advised HFS during the sales process.



CORESTATE

CORESTATE ist ein Investmentmanager und Co-Investor mit einem verwalteten Vermögen von rund 27 Milliarden Euro. Das Unternehmen versteht sich als Manager der gesamten Immobilien-Wertschöpfungskette und bietet Investoren über seine vollintegrierte Immobilien-Plattform insbesondere die Möglichkeit, in große gesellschaftliche Trends wie Urbanisierung, demographischer Wandel oder Nachhaltigkeit zu investieren, welche die Wohn-, Lebens- und Arbeitswelt langfristig weiter entscheidend beeinflussen werden. Die konsequente Fokussierung auf nachhaltig erfolgreiche Assetklassen ist ein zentraler Eckpunkt der Unternehmensstrategie. Alle Konzepte werden bei CORESTATE von einer branchenweit einzigartigen ESG-Expertise flankiert. Mit rund 850 Experten hält CORESTATE für Kunden und Investoren ein vollumfängliches Service- & Beratungsspektrum aus einer Hand bereit - von der Projektfinanzierung über das Management von Immobilien bis zum Verkauf. CORESTATE ist an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse notiert und europaweit in 11 Ländern mit Niederlassungen unter anderem in Frankfurt, Wien, Zürich, Paris, Madrid und London als angesehener Geschäftspartner für institutionelle und semi-institutionelle Investoren sowie vermögende Privatanleger tätig. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.corestate-capital.com.

Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen

Diese Pressemitteilung kann bestimmte in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen enthalten, die auf den gegenwärtigen Annahmen und Prognosen unserer Unternehmensleitung beruhen. Verschiedene bekannte wie auch unbekannte Risiken, Ungewissheiten und andere Faktoren können dazu führen, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, die Finanzlage, die Entwicklung oder die Performance unserer Gesellschaft wesentlich von den hier gegebenen Einschätzungen abweichen. Diese Faktoren schließen diejenigen ein, die wir in veröffentlichten Berichten beschrieben haben. Diese Berichte stehen auf unserer Webseite corestate-capital.com zur Verfügung. Die Gesellschaft übernimmt keinerlei Verpflichtung, solche zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen fortzuschreiben und an zukünftige Ereignisse oder Entwicklungen anzupassen. Zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen, deren Wirkung lediglich auf das Datum dieser Mitteilung abstellt, sollten keine unangemessene Bedeutung beigemessen werden.