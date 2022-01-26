DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings for fiscal 2021 exceed outlook

Essen, 26 January 2022

RWE"s operational performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 exceeds expectations. In particular, the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment as well as Supply & Trading performed far better towards year end than assumed. Overall, this resulted in an outperformance of the outlook for fiscal 2021, based on preliminary figures from the ongoing year-end closing process.


The following stated figures for fiscal 2021 are preliminary and unaudited:
  • Adjusted EBITDA of the RWE Group: €3,650 million (outlook: €3,000 to €3.400 million)

  • Adjusted EBITDA of the core business €2,761 million (outlook: €2,150 to 2,550 million)

  • Adjusted EBIT €2,185 million (outlook: €1,500  to €1,900 million)

  • Adjusted net income €1,569 million (outlook: €1,050 to 1,400 million)

  • Net debt: expected to be as of 31 December 2021 significantly below the level at end of September 2021, which was at €2.9 billion



Full results will be presented as planned on 15 March 2022. The dividend target remains at €0.90 per share for fiscal 2021.



Közzétételek - archívum