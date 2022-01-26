DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings for fiscal 2021 exceed outlook
2022. január 26., szerda, 15:26
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Essen, 26 January 2022
RWE"s operational performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 exceeds expectations. In particular, the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment as well as Supply & Trading performed far better towards year end than assumed. Overall, this resulted in an outperformance of the outlook for fiscal 2021, based on preliminary figures from the ongoing year-end closing process.
The following stated figures for fiscal 2021 are preliminary and unaudited:
Full results will be presented as planned on 15 March 2022. The dividend target remains at €0.90 per share for fiscal 2021.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust
General Counsel
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1273208
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1273208 26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
