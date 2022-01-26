DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP anticipates EBIT 2021 to significantly exceed market expectations

Based on preliminary unaudited figures, MLP SE expects EBIT for the financial year 2021 of at least € 90 million and thus significantly exceeds the mean value of the current analyst estimates (so-called consensus) of € 74 million EBIT. These preliminary unaudited figures could possibly further increase due to final assessments, particularly in the real estate project business.



In addition to old-age provision and real estate brokerage, wealth management in particular - also through significantly higher performance-based compensation than planned for the fourth quarter of 2021 - contributed to the overall positive business performance. Performance-based compensation is accrued for the performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognised in income. The sales revenue effect from performance-based compensation in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to approximately € 25 million.



MLP will publish the complete business development figures for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the financial year 2021 as scheduled on March 10, 2022.



Performance-based compensation and EBIT represent alternative KPIs, which are described in further detail at:



https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/


