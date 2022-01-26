DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP anticipates EBIT 2021 to significantly exceed market expectations
2022. január 26., szerda, 16:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Based on preliminary unaudited figures, MLP SE expects EBIT for the financial year 2021 of at least € 90 million and thus significantly exceeds the mean value of the current analyst estimates (so-called consensus) of € 74 million EBIT. These preliminary unaudited figures could possibly further increase due to final assessments, particularly in the real estate project business.
In addition to old-age provision and real estate brokerage, wealth management in particular - also through significantly higher performance-based compensation than planned for the fourth quarter of 2021 - contributed to the overall positive business performance. Performance-based compensation is accrued for the performance of investment concepts in wealth management and is largely recognised in income. The sales revenue effect from performance-based compensation in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to approximately € 25 million.
MLP will publish the complete business development figures for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the financial year 2021 as scheduled on March 10, 2022.
Performance-based compensation and EBIT represent alternative KPIs, which are described in further detail at:
https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222-308-8320
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222-308-1131
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@mlp.de
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006569908
|WKN:
|656990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1273222
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1273222 26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
