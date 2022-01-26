DGAP-DD: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Kleinfeldt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

391200501M6ILPRWZW03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005706535


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
35.80 EUR 1109.80 EUR
36.00 EUR 34884.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
35.9938 EUR 35993.8000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

26/01/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: XGRM














Language: English
Company: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA

Kurt-Eckelmann-Straße 1

21129 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.eurokai.de





 
