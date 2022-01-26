

Deutsche Bank kündigt Kapitalausschüttungen an





Frankfurt am Main, 26. Januar 2022 - Der Vorstand der Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) hat beschlossen, ein Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 300 Millionen Euro zu starten, das im ersten Halbjahr 2022 abgeschlossen werden soll. Alle nötigen regulatorischen Genehmigungen liegen vor. Der Vorstand plant außerdem, eine Bardividende von 0,20 Euro pro Aktie für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 vorzuschlagen. Insgesamt würde dies eine Kapitalausschüttung von rund 700 Millionen Euro an die Aktionäre bedeuten - als erster Schritt im Sinne des zuvor bekanntgegebenen Ziels, im Laufe der Zeit Kapital in Höhe von fünf Milliarden Euro an die Anteilseigner zurückzugeben.





