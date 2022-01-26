DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank kündigt Kapitalausschüttungen an
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Schlagwort(e): Aktienrückkauf/Dividende
Frankfurt am Main, 26. Januar 2022 - Der Vorstand der Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) hat beschlossen, ein Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 300 Millionen Euro zu starten, das im ersten Halbjahr 2022 abgeschlossen werden soll. Alle nötigen regulatorischen Genehmigungen liegen vor. Der Vorstand plant außerdem, eine Bardividende von 0,20 Euro pro Aktie für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 vorzuschlagen. Insgesamt würde dies eine Kapitalausschüttung von rund 700 Millionen Euro an die Aktionäre bedeuten - als erster Schritt im Sinne des zuvor bekanntgegebenen Ziels, im Laufe der Zeit Kapital in Höhe von fünf Milliarden Euro an die Anteilseigner zurückzugeben.
Kontakt:
Sebastian Krämer-Bach
Globaler Leiter Externe Kommunikation
Tel. +49 69 910 43330
E-Mail: sebastian.kraemer-bach@db.com
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)69 910-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 910-43800
|E-Mail:
|db.presse@db.com
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005140008
|WKN:
|514000
|Indizes:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|1273256
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1273256 26.01.2022 CET/CEST
