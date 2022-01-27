DGAP-News: Linde Signs Record Small On-Site Contracts in 2021
2022. január 27., csütörtök, 12:00
Linde Signs Record Small On-Site Contracts in 2021
Guildford, UK, January 27, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has achieved another record year for small on-site contracts, signing 43 new projects during 2021, a 19% increase compared with 2020.
Linde signed new agreements totaling $170 million in 2021, with customers across 20 countries and end-markets including energy, electronics, mining and manufacturing. The new long-term agreements meet Linde"s strict investment criteria and, once operational, will produce a steady revenue stream that will contribute directly to Linde"s underlying growth. As most of these new contracts will require investments under $5 million, they are separate from the company"s reported project backlog.
"Linde employees around the world have used our extensive portfolio of products and technologies to deliver a second successive record year for small on-site project signings," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Operating Officer at Linde. "All regions contributed to this success, ultimately growing our business while helping our customers become more productive and sustainable."
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1273128
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1273128 27.01.2022
