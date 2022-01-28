





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE















CANCOM SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

















27.01.2022 / 19:00







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares







1. Details of issuer



CANCOM SE



Erika-Mann-Straße 69



80636 Munich



Germany





2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.





3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

26 Jan 2022



4. Share-position



Share-position in %

total amount of shares issued

Resulting situation

3.05 %

38,548,001

Previous publication

n/a %

/



5. Details

absolute

in %

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

1,175,775



3.05 %

%



27.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

