Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT) - Net income for the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year significantly lower year-on-year

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") expects to post net income for the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year (1 October to 31 December 2021) in a range between -7 and -9 million euros, compared to 24.9 million euros for the first quarter of the financial year 2020/2021. The key driver for the decline in net income - compared to the same quarter of the previous year - was the valuation of DBAG"s portfolio. Gross gains and losses on measurement and derecognition as at 31 December 2021 were negatively impacted by a change in capital market multiples of peer-group companies.

Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are no indication for the results of the financial year as a whole; this also applies when comparing a single quarter with the same quarter of the previous financial year. Results of individual periods may differ strongly, even in the case of consecutive periods. DBAG is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 31 December 2021, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 10 February 2022.

The Board of Management

Frankfurt/Main, 27 January 2022

Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations

Contact:Roland RapeliusHead of Investor RelationsE-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.dePhone: +49 69 95787 365