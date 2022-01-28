DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Net income for the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year significantly lower year-on-year
2022. január 27., csütörtök, 22:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT) - Net income for the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year significantly lower year-on-year
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG") expects to post net income for the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year (1 October to 31 December 2021) in a range between -7 and -9 million euros, compared to 24.9 million euros for the first quarter of the financial year 2020/2021. The key driver for the decline in net income - compared to the same quarter of the previous year - was the valuation of DBAG"s portfolio. Gross gains and losses on measurement and derecognition as at 31 December 2021 were negatively impacted by a change in capital market multiples of peer-group companies.
Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are no indication for the results of the financial year as a whole; this also applies when comparing a single quarter with the same quarter of the previous financial year. Results of individual periods may differ strongly, even in the case of consecutive periods. DBAG is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 31 December 2021, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 10 February 2022.
The Board of Management
Frankfurt/Main, 27 January 2022
Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations
Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1273892
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1273892 27-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]