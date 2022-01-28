DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Postponement of publication of audited financial statements due to ongoing forensic special investigation

Postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements due to ongoing forensic special investigation



 



Today ADLER Group S.A. was informed by its statutory auditor KPMG Luxembourg that due to the ongoing forensic special investigation on the allegations made by Viceroy Research Report, which should be completed prior to the issuance of an audit opinion, that it is highly unlikely that the audit of the consolidated financial statements can be concluded timely enough to allow for a publication of the audited consolidated financial statements by 31 March 2022.



ADLER Group S.A. will inform the market of a new timeline as soon as possible.



Notifying Person:

Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel

+49 30 403 907 543

c.yorke@adler-group.com



Luxembourg, 28 January 2022



ADLER Group S.A.

Board of Directors










