1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ralf

Last name(s):

Weitz



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Scout24 SE





b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A12DM80





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

51.68 EUR





7183.52 EUR



51.68 EUR





7752.00 EUR



51.68 EUR





7752.00 EUR



51.68 EUR





28992.48 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

51.68 EUR





51680.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

27/01/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



