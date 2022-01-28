DGAP-DD: Scout24 SE deutsch

2022. január 28., péntek, 15:22















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








28.01.2022 / 15:21




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Ralf
Nachname(n): Weitz

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Scout24 SE


b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A12DM80


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen






















Preis(e) Volumen
51.68 EUR 7183.52 EUR
51.68 EUR 7752.00 EUR
51.68 EUR 7752.00 EUR
51.68 EUR 28992.48 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
51.68 EUR 51680.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

27.01.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














28.01.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Scout24 SE

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



72214  28.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274317&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum