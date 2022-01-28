





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Daimler Truck Holding AG















Daimler Truck Holding AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















28.01.2022 / 17:20







Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Fasanenweg 10

PLZ:

70771

Ort:

Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PW78JIYOUBSR24



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Daimler AG, zukünftig (voraussichtlich ab 01.02.2022) Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Stuttgart, Deutschland



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Daimler Verwaltungsgesellschaft für Grundbesitz mbH; Société Générale Securities Services GmbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

25.01.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

35,00 %

0,00 %

35,00 %

822951882

letzte Mitteilung

35,00 %

0,00 %

35,00 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000DTR0013

50000

0

0,01 %

0,00 %

DE000DTR0CK8

192836002

95147157

23,43 %

11,56 %

Summe

288033159

35,00 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Daimler AG

23,44 %

%

23,44 %

Daimler Verwaltungsgesellschaft für Grundbesitz mbH

6,57 %

%

6,57 %

-

%

%

%

Daimler AG

23,44 %

%

23,44 %

Mercedes-Benz AG

4,58 %

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Die Mercedes-Benz AG hat am 25.01.2022 4,99% Aktien der Daimler Truck Holding AG von der Daimler AG erworben und diese am 25.01.2022 sogleich über den Daimler Pension Trust e.V. in einen von der Société Générale Securities Services GmbH verwalteten Spezial-AIF eingebracht. Von den 4,99% wird dabei ein Teil in Höhe von 0,41% nur der Daimler AG und nicht der Mercedes-Benz AG zugerechnet.





Datum

28.01.2022



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum

























28.01.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



