Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








28.01.2022 / 21:17




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Markus
Nachname(n): Cserna

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Berichtigung

Fehlerhafte Angabe des Volumens

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

cyan AG


b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
2.68 EUR 230739.96 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
2.68 EUR 230739.96 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

28.01.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: cyan AG

Theatinerstraße 11

80333 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com





 
