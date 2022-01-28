DGAP-DD: cyan AG english

2022. január 28., péntek, 21:19















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








28.01.2022 / 21:17




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Cserna

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Amendment

Incorrect specification of the volume

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG


b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
2.68 EUR 230739.96 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.68 EUR 230739.96 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

28/01/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














28.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: cyan AG

Theatinerstraße 11

80333 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



72221  28.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274371&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum