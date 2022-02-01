DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Public tender offer by GlobalWafers will not be completed as offer conditions have not been fulfilled within the applicable deadline
2022. február 01., kedd, 00:56
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer
Siltronic AG
Public tender offer by GlobalWafers will not be completed as offer conditions have not been fulfilled within the applicable deadline
Germany, Munich, February 1, 2022 - At the end of 31 January 2022, the deadline to obtain foreign investment approvals for the completion of the public tender offer by GlobalWafers GmbH has expired. GlobalWafers has informed Siltronic that within such deadline, a certificate of non-objection has not been issued nor is deemed to have been issued by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. Therefore, the conditions for the completion of the tender offer have not been fulfilled. The tender offer will not be closed, but has expired.
The business combination agreement between GlobalWafers and Siltronic foresees that GlobalWafers shall pay a termination fee of EUR 50 million to Siltronic in the event of failure to obtain required regulatory approvals within the applicable deadlines.
Additional information
ISIN: DE000WAF3001 / DE000WAF3019
Contact:
Important Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1274895
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1274895 01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
