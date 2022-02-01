DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer





Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Public tender offer by GlobalWafers will not be completed as offer conditions have not been fulfilled within the applicable deadline

Germany, Munich, February 1, 2022 - At the end of 31 January 2022, the deadline to obtain foreign investment approvals for the completion of the public tender offer by GlobalWafers GmbH has expired. GlobalWafers has informed Siltronic that within such deadline, a certificate of non-objection has not been issued nor is deemed to have been issued by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. Therefore, the conditions for the completion of the tender offer have not been fulfilled. The tender offer will not be closed, but has expired.

The business combination agreement between GlobalWafers and Siltronic foresees that GlobalWafers shall pay a termination fee of EUR 50 million to Siltronic in the event of failure to obtain required regulatory approvals within the applicable deadlines.

