DGAP-AFR: BayWa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. február 01., kedd, 14:35







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BayWa AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






BayWa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








01.02.2022 / 14:35



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BayWa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022

Address: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022

Address: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse













01.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: BayWa AG

Arabellastraße 4

81925 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.baywa.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1275336  01.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275336&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum