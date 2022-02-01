DGAP-AFR: BayWa AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die BayWa AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.03.2022

Ort: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24.03.2022

Ort: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.08.2022

Ort: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.08.2022

Ort: https://www.baywa.com/downloadcenter#/?categories=konzernfinanzberichte&categories=quartalsberichte&categories=ag-abschluesse













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: BayWa AG

Arabellastraße 4

81925 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.baywa.de





 
