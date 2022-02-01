DGAP-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2022. február 01., kedd, 16:08
HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 01, 2022
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1275428 01.02.2022
