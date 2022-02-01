DGAP-AFR: KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022

Address: https://kps.com/de/de/investor-relations/financial-publications.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022

Address: https://kps.com/global/en/investor-relations/financial-publications.html













Language: English
Company: KPS AG

Beta-Str. 10 h

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.kps.com





 
