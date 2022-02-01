DGAP-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG: BRAIN Group expands its food enzyme business with the acquisition of a majority of Breatec B.V. and Comix
2022. február 01., kedd, 17:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Takeover
BRAIN Group expands its food enzyme business with the acquisition of a majority of Breatec B.V. and Comix
Zwingenberg, Germany, February 1st, 2022. BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") has acquired an initial stake of 62% in Breatec B.V. including the Comix business via Weriol Group B.V., Nieuwkuijk, Netherlands, to expand its food related enzyme business. A call/put structure has been negotiated to aquire the business in full latest until the end of the first quarter 2027. The initial purchase price is EUR 3.7 million and will be financed out of existing cash. Breatec B.V. had a turnover of around EUR 7.0 million in calendar year 2021 and was EBITDA positive.
Notifying person:
Michael Schneiders, Head of IR & Sustainability
BRAIN Biotech AG
Investor Relations Office
End of ad hoc announcement
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About BRAIN
BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European industrial biotechnology specialist with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solutions provider the company supports the biologization of industries with bio-based products and processes. From contract R&D with industrial partners to advancing own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products, BRAIN"s broad cutting-edge biotech expertise and its agile teams are key to success.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
|E-mail:
|ir@brain-biotech.com
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005203947
|WKN:
|520394
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1275447
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1275447 01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
