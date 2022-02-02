



Encavis Asset Management AG"s high acquisition pace increases installed capacity of wind and solar parks by more than 50 percent

















02.02.2022 / 07:00









Encavis Asset Management"s high acquisition pace increases installed capacity of wind and solar parks by more than 50 percent



Neubiberg, February 2, 2022 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a subsidiary of SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, stock exchange symbol: ECV), has significantly expanded its portfolio for institutional investors in 2021.





In the past financial year, Encavis AM increased its installed capacity from Renewable Energies by 50 percent, currently totalling 1.2 gigawatts (GW). The outstanding success was based on the commissioning of wind and solar parks in France, Germany and the Netherlands with a total capacity of 413 megawatts (MW).

In addition, last year Encavis AM advised on the acquisition of further wind and solar parks with a total capacity of more than 100 MW in France, Germany and Spain. These Renewable Energy plants are currently under construction and will also be connected to the grid over the course of the upcoming year. In total, project volume of around EUR 540 million was examined and purchased on behalf of institutional investors by Encavis AM in 2021.

"Because of the climate and environmental resolutions of the European Union (EU) on the future energy policy and the lucrative returns in this asset class, we continue to expect significant cash flows also in 2022 from institutional investors, in particular credit institutions, insurance companies and pension funds. This will allow us to continue to expand our project pipeline with various national and international project developers and to enter further co-operations in the future," adds Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Board of Encavis Asset Management AG.



About Encavis Asset Management AG:

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network.

Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of Renewable Energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently accounts to around 3.1 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI network and the environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.





Please visit our website www.encavis-am.com for additional information.



