1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Dexne

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

alstria office REIT-AG


b) LEI

529900QIJIGPI0DRL085 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1


b) Nature of the transaction

Tendering of shares in the framework of the voluntary public take over offer from Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. in December 2021; pursuant to the conditions of the offer the settlement took place on January 31, 2022


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
19.50 EUR 542100.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
19.50 EUR 542100.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

31/01/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de





 
