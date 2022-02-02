



HelloFresh SE





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report

















Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report





The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the "Company"), with the consent of the Company"s supervisory board, resolved on 10 January 2022 to introduce a share buy-back program with a total volume of up to EUR 250 million, which shall consist of two tranches. Under the first tranche, the Company could acquire shares for up to EUR 125 million in the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 31 March 2022. The Company announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 2 February 2022, shares were repurchased under the program by Kepler Cheuvreux on Xetra as follows:

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (€)1

11 January 2022

170,000

58.0209

12 January 2022

170,000

57.5068

13 January 2022

88,220

58.0380

14 January 2022

86,560

55.9548

17 January 2022

139,090

55.9759

18 January 2022

109,924

55.3236

19 January 2022

86,910

56.4078

20 January 2022

83,840

58.0076

21 January 2022

172,395

57.5827

24 January 2022

178,485

54.0006

25 January 2022

136,051

52.1375

26 January 2022

102,859

53.0780

27 January 2022

102,065

53.8474

28 January 2022

148,526

55.0987

31 January 2022

108,480

56.9978

1 February 2022

160,000

59.5564

2 February 2022

170,822

60.0274



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of HelloFresh"s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1600/share-buy-back.html).

Between 11 January 2022 and 2 February 2022, repurchases in a total amount of EUR 124,999,953.20 were made under this programme. Therefore, the first tranche of the share buy-back programme is closed.

Berlin, Germany, 2 February 2022

HelloFresh SE