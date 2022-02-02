DGAP-News: Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report
2022. február 02., szerda, 19:04
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report
In the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 2 February 2022, shares were repurchased under the program by Kepler Cheuvreux on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of HelloFresh"s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1600/share-buy-back.html).
Between 11 January 2022 and 2 February 2022, repurchases in a total amount of EUR 124,999,953.20 were made under this programme. Therefore, the first tranche of the share buy-back programme is closed.
Berlin, Germany, 2 February 2022
HelloFresh SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@hellofresh.com
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
|WKN:
|A16140
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1276023
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1276023 02.02.2022
