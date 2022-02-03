DGAP-News: Linde Signs Agreement with Leading Semiconductor Manufacturer in Singapore

2022. február 03., csütörtök, 12:00







DGAP-News: Linde plc


/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous






Linde Signs Agreement with Leading Semiconductor Manufacturer in Singapore








03.02.2022 / 12:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Linde Signs Agreement with Leading Semiconductor Manufacturer in Singapore



Guildford, UK, February 3, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced that it has signed an agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to a leading semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore.



Linde will build, own and operate a state-of-the-art SPECTRA generator to produce ultra-high-purity nitrogen and oxygen for the customer"s new multi-billion-dollar semiconductor fabrication plant. The new SPECTRA plant is expected to start up in late 2022.



This agreement is one of over US$ 1 billion of new electronics projects signed by Linde with leading electronics companies in the past year.



"Linde"s technology is designed to meet the stringent requirements of the semiconductor industry while maintaining excellent reliability and operating efficiency," said John Panikar, Executive Vice President APAC, Linde. "Our track record in delivering on-time large projects has enabled us to capture opportunities which further strengthen our leadership in the electronics end market."



About Linde



Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.



The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.



For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com








Contacts:		  
Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com













03.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1276293





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1276293  03.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276293&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum