DGAP-News: After admittance of 10,000 spectators Borussia Dortmund does not seek further judicial review for the time being
2022. február 03., csütörtök, 16:01
Because the state of North Rhine-Westphalia has "overturned" the previous spectator restrictions in the current version of the CoronaSchVO NRW published today and is now allowing up to 10,000 spectators for major sports events in the current infection situation - subject to compliance with certain hygiene and infection protection regulations - Borussia Dortmund has today declared its main application for the admission of 25,000 spectators to be settled. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has announced that it will join.
Dortmund, 03. February 2022
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
