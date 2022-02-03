





1. Details of issuer

Name:

MorphoSys AG

Street:

Semmelweisstr. 7

Postal code:

82152

City:

Planegg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900493806K77LRE72



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

27 Jan 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.20 %

4.04 %

7.24 %

34231943

Previous notification

3.34 %

4.24 %

7.58 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0006632003

0

1095058

0.00 %

3.20 %

Total

1095058

3.20 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Internal right to recall shares lent out

n/a

n/a

437835

1.28 %

Right to recall shares lent out

n/a

n/a

1675

0.00 %

Convertible Bond due 2025

16/10/2025

16/10/2025

408254

1.19 %





Total

847764

2.48 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Swap

29/04/2022-06/11/2028

29/04/2022-06/11/2028

Cash

535717

1.56 %







Total

535717

1.56 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Prime Inc.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

31 Jan 2022



