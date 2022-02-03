



Cryptology"s estimated NAV per share as of 2/2/2022 is €8.36 as Portfolio Company, Iconic, Acquires Licensed Company to Become Regulated Crypto Portfolio Manager and Advisor

















Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 3.2.2022

Malta, 3.2.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €8.36.

Earlier this week, Cryptology portfolio company, Iconic Holding, announced earlier this week that the firm had acquired a licensed entity to become a regulated crypto portfolio manager and investment advisor. The deal is subject to review by the German financial services regulatory authority, BaFin, as part of its shareholder control procedure. With this acquisition, Iconic expands its business activities and can act as licensed and supervised crypto asset portfolio manager, investment broker and advisor.

Cryptology and Iconic CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Crypto is still in the early innings of adoption. Iconic"s vision is to be investors" one-stop-shop partner for accessing the crypto market through traditional investment vehicles and soon-to-be investment and crypto treasury advisory services. Combining the long-term asset management expertise of Jens with our crypto know-how, we will be able to offer a full suite of regulated and innovative crypto products and services for European investors."

Cryptology"s updated estimated NAV figures come on the morning of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology"s shares with a "BUY" rating and a price target of €13.00. Shares opened this morning around €6.75, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting well over a 50% price increase from current levels.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer"s family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

