DGAP-News: WashTec AG: preliminary figures for 2021
2022. február 03., csütörtök, 16:55
Augsburg, February 3, 2022: The WashTec Group concluded fiscal year 2021 with revenue of €431m on preliminary figures (prior year: €379m). This represents revenue growth of 14% or €52m over the year as a whole. EBIT came to €46m and includes a €2.7m positive non-recurring item resulting from the recognition in profit or loss of a prior-year loan under the US government support program. Prior-year EBIT was €20m. Preliminary adjusted EBIT amounted to €43m (prior year: €26m; one-off expenses prior year: €5.6m;), corresponding to an EBIT margin of approximately 10% (prior year: 7%).
With revenue of €124m (prior year: €109m), the final quarter of the year was one of the strongest in the Company"s history. Fourth-quarter EBIT, at €13m (prior year: adjusted EBIT of €14m), was down on the prior year, despite the higher revenue. As has already been explained in the third-quarter statement, this is mainly due to rising material costs. These are being passed on to the markets with a time lag.
Fiscal year 2021 developed positively and in line with the guidance issued for the year 2021 for the WashTec Group despite the tight situation on the procurement market with material shortages, and despite the impacts of the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue increased significantly year on year, both with key accounts and in the direct sales business. As a result, revenue was back to the pre-crisis levels of 2018 and 2019. Despite the difficult situation on the procurement market, the Company succeeded as expected in regaining a healthy double-digit EBIT margin.
The number of employees was 1,782 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. That is just slightly above the 2020 figure (1,770 employees).
Net financial debt (current and non-current financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents) stood at €16m as of December 31, 2021 (prior year: €19m).
Free cash flow including repayment of lease liabilities, despite the business volume-related increase in net working capital, came to €35m (prior year: €37m).
The Group order backlog at year-end 2021 showed a marked increase year on year.
Group preliminary key figures:
Publication of the full consolidated financial statements with the final figures for fiscal year 2021, including the guidance for the current fiscal year, and the associated conference call are planned for March 31, 2022. The virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 will to be held on May 16, 2022.
About WashTec:
The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,800 people worldwide and has subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. In addition, WashTec is on the map in some 80 countries through independent dealers.
1 Adjusted EBIT: EBIT adjusted for one-off expenses of €5.6m in 2020 and income from the support program of €2.7m in 2021
Contact:
WashTec AG
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 5555
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1135
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1276537
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1276537 03.02.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]