DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUER
2022. február 03., csütörtök, 18:45
/
ANNEX B
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1276570
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1276570 03.02.2022
