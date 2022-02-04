DGAP-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx significantly exceeds profit forecast for FY 2021 with preliminary Group net income of EUR 1.01 billion
2022. február 03., csütörtök, 19:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
In November 2021, the Talanx Group had forecast a Group net income at the upper end of the range of EUR 900 to 950 million for the 2021 financial year. Based on consolidated, preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, this profit forecast will be significantly exceeded at EUR 1.01 billion.
The earnings outlook for the 2022 financial year is confirmed with a range of EUR 1.05 to 1.15 billion as communicated in November 2021. Talanx also confirms its intention, if approved by the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, to pay an increased dividend of EUR 1.60 (previous year: 1.50) per share for the 2021 financial year
Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Tel: +49 511 3747 2793
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 511 3747 2227
|Fax:
|+49 511 3747 2286
|E-mail:
|ir@talanx.com
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TLX1005
|WKN:
|TLX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1276569
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1276569 03-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]