Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx significantly exceeds profit forecast for FY 2021 with preliminary Group net income of EUR 1.01 billion

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx significantly exceeds profit forecast for FY 2021 with preliminary Group net income of EUR 1.01 billion


03-Feb-2022


In November 2021, the Talanx Group had forecast a Group net income at the upper end of the range of EUR 900 to 950 million for the 2021 financial year. Based on consolidated, preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, this profit forecast will be significantly exceeded at EUR 1.01 billion. 


The earnings outlook for the 2022 financial year is confirmed with a range of EUR 1.05 to 1.15 billion as communicated in November 2021. Talanx also confirms its intention, if approved by the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, to pay an increased dividend of EUR 1.60 (previous year: 1.50) per share for the 2021 financial year



