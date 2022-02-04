DGAP-Adhoc: SREP capital requirements for Commerzbank to remain unchanged for 2022
In the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) the European Central Bank (ECB) has confirmed that the bank-specific capital requirements for Commerzbank Group remain unchanged for 2022. The additional own funds requirement of Pillar 2 (P2R) of 2% can be fulfilled with CET 1 capital, additional tier 1 capital (AT 1) and Tier 2 capital.
As of 30 September 2021, the pro forma Common Equity Tier 1 requirement for Commerzbank on group level stands at 9.40% of risk weighted assets (MDA threshold). This requirement consists of the CET1 minimum requirement of 4.5%, the pillar 2 requirement (P2R) of 1.125%, the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, the O-SII capital buffer of 1.25% and the countercyclical capital buffer of currently 0.02%.
With a CET 1 ratio of 13.5% as of 30 September 2021, the distance to the MDA threshold (Maximum Distributable Amount) is around 410 basis points above regulatory requirements. With effect from 1 March 2022, the SREP decision replaces the previous SREP decision of 10 December 2019. The ad hoc release is based on the revised MAR guidelines "postponement of the disclosure of inside information" of ESMA which provide for a corresponding publication of the P2R.
