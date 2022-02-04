DGAP-AFR: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Vitesco Technologies Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022

Address: https://ir.vitesco-technologies.com/websites/vitesco/German/4000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022

Address: https://ir.vitesco-technologies.com/websites/vitesco/English/4000/reports-_-presentations.html













Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Siemensstraße 12

93055 Regensburg

Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com





 
