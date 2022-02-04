DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE: Bayer discontinues clinical development candidate eliapixant (BAY1817080), Evotec regains the rights to all P2X3 assets
2022. február 04., péntek, 13:17
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, Germany - Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ) announces today that the Company has been informed by Bayer about a decision to discontinue the development of the investigational P2X3 receptor antagonist eliapixant (BAY1817080), which stems from a former Evotec/Bayer multi-target research alliance.
Following a review of the available data, Bayer concluded that the overall benefit no longer outweighs the risk in the actively pursued indications.
As a consequence of Bayer"s decision, Evotec regains the rights to all P2X3 assets. The Company will evaluate the underlying data as soon as they are made available and will evaluate all options.
This decision has no impact on the overall strategic goals as outlined in Action Plan 2025.
- End of ad hoc release -
Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1276916
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1276916 04-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]