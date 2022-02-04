DGAP-DD: clearvise AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Kirfel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

clearvise AG


b) LEI

391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
2.14 EUR 6420.00 EUR
2.16 EUR 4320.00 EUR
2.16 EUR 28080.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.1567 EUR 38820.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

02/02/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETB














Language: English
Company: clearvise AG

Unter den Eichen 7

65195 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.clearvise.com





 
