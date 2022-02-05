DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG once again raises EBIT forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year
2022. február 04., péntek, 17:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Bastei Lübbe AG once again raises EBIT forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year
Cologne, 04 February 2022
Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) once again raises its EBIT forecast for the current financial year 2021/2022, confirming the company"s profitable growth path. The Executive Board now expects EBIT of EUR 14.5 to 15.5 million at Group level, compared to a previously communicated forecast of EUR 12 to 13 million. The increase results on the one hand from the short-term repayment of a loan in the amount of EUR 1.4 million, which had already been written off and which Bastei Lübbe AG had granted to its subsidiary Daedalic Entertainment GmbH. On the other hand, the positive operating development continued both in the important Christmas season and in the course of the fourth quarter to date. With regard to consolidated sales in the 2021/2022 financial year, the Executive Board now assumes that the upper end of the forecast of EUR 90 to 95 million will be achieved.
The complete quarterly statement as at 31 December 2021 will be published on 10 February 2022. The quarterly statement will then be available on the internet at https://www.luebbe.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.
Contact Bastei Lübbe AG:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bastei Lübbe AG
|Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
|51063 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 0
|Fax:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@luebbe.de
|Internet:
|www.luebbe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3YY0
|WKN:
|A1X3YY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1277046
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1277046 04-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
