Bastei Lübbe AG once again raises EBIT forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year





04-Feb-2022





Bastei Lübbe AG once again raises EBIT forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year

Cologne, 04 February 2022

Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) once again raises its EBIT forecast for the current financial year 2021/2022, confirming the company"s profitable growth path. The Executive Board now expects EBIT of EUR 14.5 to 15.5 million at Group level, compared to a previously communicated forecast of EUR 12 to 13 million. The increase results on the one hand from the short-term repayment of a loan in the amount of EUR 1.4 million, which had already been written off and which Bastei Lübbe AG had granted to its subsidiary Daedalic Entertainment GmbH. On the other hand, the positive operating development continued both in the important Christmas season and in the course of the fourth quarter to date. With regard to consolidated sales in the 2021/2022 financial year, the Executive Board now assumes that the upper end of the forecast of EUR 90 to 95 million will be achieved.

The complete quarterly statement as at 31 December 2021 will be published on 10 February 2022. The quarterly statement will then be available on the internet at https://www.luebbe.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

