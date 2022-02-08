DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board resolves on closing of iNDAT Robotics

Dusseldorf, 8 February 2022 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has today resolved to close iNDAT Robotics GmbH in Ginsheim-Gustavsburg.




