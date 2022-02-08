DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board resolves on closing of iNDAT Robotics
2022. február 08., kedd, 13:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 MAR)
MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board resolves on closing of iNDAT Robotics
Dusseldorf, 8 February 2022 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has today resolved to close iNDAT Robotics GmbH in Ginsheim-Gustavsburg.
Contact for media representatives:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
|EQS News ID:
|1277928
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1277928 08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
