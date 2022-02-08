DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision





MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board resolves on closing of iNDAT Robotics





08-Feb-2022 / 13:36 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 MAR)



MAX Automation SE: Supervisory Board resolves on closing of iNDAT Robotics



Dusseldorf, 8 February 2022 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has today resolved to close iNDAT Robotics GmbH in Ginsheim-Gustavsburg.





Contact:



Marcel Neustock



Investment Management



Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 110

investor.relations@maxautomation.com

www.maxautomation.com



Contact for media representatives:



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Susan Hoffmeister



Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de







08-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

