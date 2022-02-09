DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Portigon AG launches a programme for the purchase of certain notes issued by Portigon AG and Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.
2022. február 09., szerda, 13:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Portigon AG / Key word(s): Bond
On 9February 2022, Portigon AG has authorised with immediate effect a purchase programme (outside of the United States of America only) to be managed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, pursuant to which Portigon AG may from time to time purchase, through open market purchases or private transactions, the notes specified in the table below issued by Portigon AG or Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V. (a 100 % subsidiary of Portigon AG). Portigon AG may choose to terminate the programme at any time, at its sole discretion, and without any prior notification to Noteholders.
Notes
Portigon AG
Contact:
Walter Ehlen
Head of BU Unternehmenssteuerung
Portigon AG
Voelklinger Str. 4
40219 Duesseldorf
Walter.Ehlen@portigon-ag.de
Tel. +49 (0) 890 995 10
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Portigon AG
|Völklinger Str. 4
|40219 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 211-890 995 05
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 211-890 995 84
|E-mail:
|Dr.Carsten.Hellinger@portigon-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.portigon-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0008364902, XS0100256139
|WKN:
|836490
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt); Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1278562
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1278562 09-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
