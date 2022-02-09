

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Portigon AG / Key word(s): Bond





Portigon AG: Portigon AG launches a programme for the purchase of certain notes issued by Portigon AG and Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.





09-Feb-2022 / 13:30 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







On 9February 2022, Portigon AG has authorised with immediate effect a purchase programme (outside of the United States of America only) to be managed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, pursuant to which Portigon AG may from time to time purchase, through open market purchases or private transactions, the notes specified in the table below issued by Portigon AG or Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V. (a 100 % subsidiary of Portigon AG). Portigon AG may choose to terminate the programme at any time, at its sole discretion, and without any prior notification to Noteholders.



Notes



Issuer

Description of the Notes

ISIN

Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.

EUR 21,200,000 Floating Rate Notes due February 2023

XS0124312280

Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.

JPY 10,000,000 4.360% Notes due March 2029

XS0094664017

Portigon AG

EUR 28,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due July 2029

XS0100256139

Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.

EUR 10,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due September 2030

XS0117509157

Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.

EUR 40,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due January 2031

XS0122688665

Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.

EUR 20,000,000 6.140% Notes due February 2031

XS0124085282

Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.

EUR 50,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due May 2038

XS0097491871

Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.

EUR 60,060,000 5.110% Notes due March 2039

XS0094903886

Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.

EUR 30,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due November 2039

XS0104605653

Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V

EUR 60,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due January 2041

XS0122688749







Portigon AG









Contact:



Walter Ehlen



Head of BU Unternehmenssteuerung



Portigon AG



Voelklinger Str. 4



40219 Duesseldorf



Walter.Ehlen@portigon-ag.de



Tel. +49 (0) 890 995 10

Contact:Walter EhlenHead of BU UnternehmenssteuerungPortigon AGVoelklinger Str. 440219 DuesseldorfWalter.Ehlen@portigon-ag.deTel. +49 (0) 890 995 10













09-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



