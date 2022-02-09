DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Portigon AG launches a programme for the purchase of certain notes issued by Portigon AG and Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Portigon AG / Key word(s): Bond


Portigon AG: Portigon AG launches a programme for the purchase of certain notes issued by Portigon AG and Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V.


09-Feb-2022 / 13:30 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On 9February 2022, Portigon AG has authorised with immediate effect a purchase programme (outside of the United States of America only) to be managed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, pursuant to which Portigon AG may from time to time purchase, through open market purchases or private transactions, the notes specified in the table below issued by Portigon AG or Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V. (a 100 % subsidiary of Portigon AG). Portigon AG may choose to terminate the programme at any time, at its sole discretion, and without any prior notification to Noteholders.



Notes




































Issuer Description of the Notes ISIN
Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V. EUR 21,200,000 Floating Rate Notes due February 2023 XS0124312280
Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V. JPY 10,000,000 4.360% Notes due March 2029 XS0094664017
Portigon AG EUR 28,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due July 2029 XS0100256139
Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V. EUR 10,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due September 2030 XS0117509157
Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V. EUR 40,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due January 2031 XS0122688665
Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V. EUR 20,000,000 6.140% Notes due February 2031 XS0124085282
Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V. EUR 50,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due May 2038 XS0097491871
Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V. EUR 60,060,000 5.110% Notes due March 2039 XS0094903886
Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V. EUR 30,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due November 2039 XS0104605653
Portigon Finance Curaçao N.V EUR 60,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due January 2041 XS0122688749

 

Portigon AG






Contact:

Walter Ehlen

Head of BU Unternehmenssteuerung

Portigon AG

Voelklinger Str. 4

40219 Duesseldorf

Walter.Ehlen@portigon-ag.de

Tel. +49 (0) 890 995 10







09-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Portigon AG

Völklinger Str. 4

40219 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211-890 995 05
Fax: +49 (0) 211-890 995 84
E-mail: Dr.Carsten.Hellinger@portigon-ag.de
Internet: www.portigon-ag.de
ISIN: DE0008364902, XS0100256139
WKN: 836490
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt); Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1278562





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1278562  09-Feb-2022 CET/CEST







