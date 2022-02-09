DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast





Wacker Neuson Group: Preliminary revenue and earnings figures exceed 2021 guidance; Executive Board releases revenue and earnings guidance for 2022





09-Feb-2022 / 15:39 CET/CEST





Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Munich, February 9, 2022 - The Wacker Neuson Group expects Group revenue for fiscal 2021 to amount to EUR 1,866 million (2020: EUR 1,616 million) based on preliminary, unaudited figures. Also on a preliminary basis, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stand at approx. EUR 193 million (2020: EUR 76 million) and the EBIT margin at 10.3 percent (2020: 4.7 percent). Both revenue and the EBIT margin thus exceed the company"s projections for the year (revenue guidance: EUR 1,775 to 1,825 million; EBIT margin guidance: 9.3 to 9.7 percent).

Despite the generally difficult conditions, the Group was able to deliver more machinery to customers during the fourth quarter than had been initially assumed in light of the fact that supply chains were overstretched and repeatedly disrupted. As a result, operating profit climbed above the Group"s own expectations. Additionally, Q4 EBIT includes a positive one-off effect in the amount of EUR 10.9 million resulting from the pre-term receipt of receivables that had previously been written down.

As anticipated, however, Q4 operating profit lay below the figures for the first three quarters. Over the course of the year, the gross margin was increasingly affected by sharp rises in material, component and shipping costs, as well as by the impact on productivity of production disruptions and rework efforts.

In view of staff shortages caused by the Omicron variant - both on the supplier side and in the Wacker Neuson Group"s own production and logistics network - the Executive Board anticipates prolonged supply constraints coupled with poor visibility over the first half of 2022. The resulting inefficiencies and significantly higher input and shipping costs compared with the previous year will most likely not be fully offset. However, the Executive Board continues to take a positive view of the underlying market conditions, with future demand for light and compact equipment from the construction and agricultural industries expected to remain strong.

Despite rising revenue, the Executive Board does not expect the Group"s operating profitability for H1 2022 to reach the prior-year level. The second half-year is expected to show signs of easing on the supply chain side. The guidance for 2022 as a whole therefore places revenue in the EUR 1,900 to 2,100 million corridor, representing growth rates of 2 to 13 percent in comparison with fiscal 2021. The EBIT margin is expected to lie between 9.0 and 10.5 percent. This includes the possibility of a one-off contribution to earnings in the very low double-digit million euro range from the sale of assets no longer required for future operations.

The Group will publish its full Annual Report for fiscal 2021 on March 29, 2022.

Explanations of the indicators used here can be found from page 150 onwards in the 2020 Wacker Neuson Group Annual Report.

