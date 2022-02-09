DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - Correction of 1st interim notification



Walldorf, February 9, 2022



In the time period from February 1, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022 a number of 504,546 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:



























Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2022-02-01 124,850 112.13 13,999,867.48
2022-02-02 124,305 112.63 13,999,912.78
2022-02-03 127,138 110.12 13,999,940.72
2022-02-04 128,253 109.16 13,999,982.05
Total 504,546 110.99 55,999,703.03

 



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.



The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 4, 2022 amounts to 504,546 shares.



SAP SE



Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
