1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr.
First name: Jonathan B.
Last name(s): Leiken

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of 2,646 common shares on behalf of Mr. Leiken to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 5, 2021; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Leiken with respect to the disposal of the common shares.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
8.25 USD 21829.50 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
8.25 USD 21829.50 USD


e) Date of the transaction

05/02/2022; UTC-5


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
