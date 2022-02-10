





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Siltronic AG















Siltronic AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















10.02.2022 / 15:14







Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Siltronic AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Einsteinstr. 172

PLZ:

81677

Ort:

München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

5299003NKV26NNGHHR90



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

07.02.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

4,66 %

0,28 %

4,95 %

30000000

letzte Mitteilung

6,52 %

0,54 %

7,05 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000WAF3001

0

1399449

0,00 %

4,66 %

Summe

1399449

4,66 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Internes Rückrufrecht für ausgeliehene Aktien

n/a

n/a

59273

0,20 %





Summe

59273

0,20 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Euity Swap

28/11/2022 - 16/10/2026

28/11/2022 - 16/10/2026

Bar

25701

0,09 %







Summe

25701

0,09 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

%

%

%

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

09.02.2022



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum

























10.02.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



