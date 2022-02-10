DGAP-CMS: LR Global Holding GmbH: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LR Global Holding GmbH


Home Member State






LR Global Holding GmbH: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








10.02.2022



LR Global Holding GmbH announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.













Language: English
Company: LR Global Holding GmbH

Kruppstr. 55

59227 Ahlen

Germany
Internet: www.lrworld.com





 
