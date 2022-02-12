DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








11.02.2022 / 14:23




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Ute
Nachname(n): Gerbaulet

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
34.12 EUR 15012.80 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
34.12 EUR 15012.80 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

07.01.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Platz 1

45141 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
