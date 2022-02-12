DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2022. február 11., péntek, 14:55







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc


/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]






Linde plc: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








11.02.2022 / 14:55



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On 10 February 2022, Linde plc filed a form SC 13G/A report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://t1p.de/m9ke.













11.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1279831  11.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279831&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum