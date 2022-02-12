DGAP-DD: GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE english

2022. február 11., péntek, 16:01















GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.02.2022 / 16:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































































































 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name1


GP Bullhound (Founder) SCSp


 

 

 

 

2.

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status2

Person closely associated with Per Christer Roman (member of the board of directors)

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment3

Initial notification

 

 

 

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor



 

a)

Name4

GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE



 

b)

LEI5

222100ZBHCPS2HGR4491

 

 

 

4

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6



Class A Shares

 

 

Identification code7

LU2434421173

 

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Acquisition of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

EUR 10.00

559,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume10



N/A

 

- Price11

EUR 5,590,000

 

e)

Date of the transaction12

08/02/2022

 

f)

Place of transaction13

Euronext Amsterdam (regulated market)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Date: 10/ 02/2022



 



 



 

 
















11.02.2022 The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de/international












Language: English
Company: GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE

9 Rue de Bitbourg

1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.gpbullhound.com





 
End of News EQS News Service



72449  11.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279808&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum