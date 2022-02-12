





















GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















11.02.2022 / 16:00









Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them









































1.





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated











a)





Name1







GP Bullhound (Founder) SCSp



























2.





Reason for the notification











a)





Position/status2





Person closely associated with Hugh Campbell (member of the board of directors)











b)





Initial notification/Amendment3





Initial notification























3.





Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction



monitor











a)





Name4





GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE











b)





LEI5





222100ZBHCPS2HGR4491























4





Details of the transaction(s):



section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted











a)





Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6





Class A Shares

















Identification code7





LU2434421173











b)





Nature of the transaction8





Acquisition of shares











c)





Price(s) and volume(s)9





Price(s)





Volume(s)











EUR 10.00





559,000











d)





Aggregated information

















- Aggregated volume10





N/A











- Price11





EUR 5,590,000











e)





Date of the transaction12





08/02/2022











f)





Place of transaction13





Euronext Amsterdam (regulated market)





















































































































Date: 10/ 02/2022













































